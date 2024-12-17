What We Do in the Shadows finale leaves fans emotional after ‘perfect ending’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans of the vampire sitcom What We Do in The Shadows have called the show’s finale “perfect” as the comedy drew to a close on Monday (16 December).

The show, by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, which started in 2019 and now has six seasons under its belt, has seen the likes of Alexander Skarsgard make cameos in the final few episodes.

Inspired by the movie of the same name, the horror mockumentary series follows a group of vampire roommates living in Staten Island as they navigate their lives among other supernatural beasts and regular humans in New York City.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for What We Do in The Shadows season six

The final episode, helpfully titled “The Finale”, sees the vampires hit with the news that the documentary crew that has been following them for five years have abruptly quit as they now have enough footage to work with.

However, the only person that this remotely upsets is their familiar Guillermo, who is now facing the prospect of a major chapter in his life ending.

Elsewhere, Matt Berry got to resurrect Lazlo’s alter-ego Jackie Daytona in a call back to a much-loved episode from season two of the show. Eventually, it ends on the characters musing about what the perfect ending is, including parodies of The Usual Suspects, Seinfeld and The Office.

Overall, the finale appears to have gone down a treat with viewers, who posted emotional reactions online.

One person wrote: “I just watched the What We Do in The Shadows finale and Guillermo will go down as one of the best characters of all time. This dude had me crying all episode. Are you kidding me? I’m gonna miss these silly vampires and this silly guy so much.”

Another said: “Goodbye #WhatWeDointheShadows. The series finale really staked the landing. Good surprises, great callbacks, funny and moving. The closing minutes were gold. Although the story of these undead may be over, the joy the show has brought so many is eternal.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

A third hailed the ending as “absolutely brilliant”, while another said “the f***ing ‘perfect ending’ got me”.

Zach Dunn, a writer on the show, added: “Working on this show for the last five years has been an incredible experience, but ultimately it’s become clear that vampires are not something to joke around about. They are too scary. Thanks.”

Matt Berry and Kavyan Novak in ‘What We Do in the Shadows' ( FX )

The Emmy-winning show has quickly become a cult favourite for TV fans but Waititi told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that it had possibly gone on for too long.

The 49-year-old Kiwi filmmaker said: “This went on for far too long, but I’m proud of it. I thought that the movie, when we were making the movie, I said to Jemaine [Clement], ‘This feels like this is like a five-minute idea that we’re stretching out into a movie.’ Next thing, we made six seasons of the same idea.”