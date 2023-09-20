Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In the words of Channel 4, “it’s only a batter of time until brand new Bake Off begins”.

That’s right, one of the nation’s most loved television shows is set to return for another season.

Season 13 ended last November with a tense face-off between Syabira, Sandro and Abdul.

Syabira Yusoff, known for her experimental approach to flavours, took the crown, with judge Paul Hollywood saying: “She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and [are] unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker.”

Prue Leith added: “She is creative and she is careful, she practises like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker.”

Leith has been teamed up with original judge Hollywood for five seasons, and both are set to return for season 14.

Presenter Noel Fielding is also returning to the tent, but he will be joined by new co-host Alison Hammond. The This Morning star, loved for her warmth and seemingly limitless laughter, is replacing comedian Matt Lucas, who quit after the 2022 series.

In addition to a new co-host, this year’s series of Bake Off will also feature a change to the format.

Episodes themed around different national dishes have been scrapped, following backlash in previous years to “Japan Week” in 2020, “German Week” in 2021 and “Mexican Week” in 2022. During these weeks, some viewers accused the presenters, judges and contestants of “casual racism” and playing into stereotypes.

When will The Great British Bake Off return?

Season 14 of the show will start on Tuesday 26 September.

“Bake a date in your diaries,” read a tweet from the official Bake Off account. “Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26 September for the return of The Great British Bake Off.”

How do I watch the show?

When it makes its way back onto TV screens, Bake Off fanatics can catch the show on Channel 4.

If you do end up missing episodes on TV, fret not! The show will be available to watch on Channel 4’s on-demand service – All 4.

In the US, the premiere date has not yet been released but season 14 will also be available to watch on Netflix.