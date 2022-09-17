Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens this autumn, with a new group of stars learning how to ballroom dance.

From Helen Skelton to Fleur East, a whole roster of celebrities will be strutting their stuff to impress the judges and the viewers at home.

Here’s everything you need to know...

When does Strictly begin?

The launch of Strictly 2022 has been pushed back after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning the pre-recorded show in which celebrities are matched with their professional dancing partners is now taking place on Friday 23 September.

The live shows then kick off the next day, Saturday 24 September, during which the couples will dance together for the first time.

How long will the series run for?

Fifteen celebrities are taking part, meaning that the live shows will likely air for 13 weeks, as they do most years.

The final will most likely take place on 17 December, the last Saturday before Christmas.

Who is competing?

Helen Skelton was the final ‘Strictly’ contestant to be announced this year (BBC)

The 2022 roster includes actors, musicians, comedians and a Paralympian. Meet them all here.

Who’s on the judging panel?

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas will be scoring the dancers once again.

Du Beke, who had appeared as a pro dancer on Strictly since its first series, originally stepped in to replace Bruno Tonioli after quarantine rules prevented him from travelling between the US – where he judges Dancing with the Stars – and the UK every week.

Du Beke is now serving as a permanent judge and replacement for Tonioli.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Friday 23 September on BBC One.