Love Island 2022: When is Casa Amor?
Fan favourite twist always leads to show’s biggest ratings
Love Island is officially here – and, with several twists expected in the new series, fans are wondering whether Casa Amor is still in the works.
Viewers of the ITV reality show are fully aware that Casa Amor is the name given to the second villa that is introduced midway through the series.
What is Casa Amor on Love Island 2022?
Half of the contestants – divided by gender – are separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa where they mix with a new load of singles looking to stir up trouble between the existing couples.
The same also occurs in the original villa for the other islanders.
Over the course of three to four days, the contestants proceed to get to know the new singles before making a choice whether to stick with their partner or couple up with someone new when they return to the villa.
Casa Amor has historically been responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments. In 2021, it led to the dissolution of Millie and Liam’s relationship. However, they ultimately patched things up and won the series.
The twist usually arrives when it seems if the original couples have settled down.
It is yet to be confirmed whether Casa Amor will be making an appearance this series. However, a source told The Sun in 2021: “It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings. The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.”
When will Casa Amor happen this season?
Historically, the segment has taken place in the fourth week of the show. Series five introduced Casa Amor on day 28. Similarly, the series four villa was divided during week four on day 26. With these fates in mind, it seems as if the twist will occur on 3 July. Casa Amor typically lasts for around a week.
Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.
Episodes are available to watch the following morning on BritBox.
