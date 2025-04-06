White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood reveals cast ‘lost their marbles’ on set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed the season three cast of The White Lotus all “lost their marbles” while filming and living in the Four Seasons hotel in Thailand for seven months.

The Sex Education star, 31, plays Chelsea, the upbeat, spiritual girlfriend of Rick (Walton Goggins) in Mike White’s HBO show, which also stars the likes of Jason Isaacs and Carrie Coon.

Wood claimed she and her co-stars all went “accidentally method” while filming the show and would unintentionally slip into their characters’ dialogue while chatting at dinner each night.

Speaking to The Times, Wood said: “There was a bit of leakage. We were all accidentally method…It has happened every season. Everyone had lost their marbles a little bit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor admitted living on set for over half a year left her with low “self esteem” because she stopped feeling like a “normal person”.

“The thing that I craved the most was a kitchen,” she reflected. “I wanted to be able to walk to the shops and buy groceries and make food.

“My self-esteem wasn’t great because I wasn’t being a normal person. I wasn’t doing my own washing, folding my clothes. I started to feel like I was in The Sims.”

Last month, Wood told The Guardian filming The White Lotus had been like a “social experiment”.

“I don’t know whether I’d describe it as fun,” she said. “There were fun moments. It was more like… amazing in the true sense. I was amazed by what was happening. How am I in Thailand? Living in a hotel, that we also film in? It was like a social experiment.

“I will never have an experience like that again,” she added. “It was so extreme. So the fun bits were unbelievable, so special. The ocean, the landscape, it was majestic. Mike is a genius. Everyone involved is amazing. It’s just the circumstances are quite extreme.”

Meanwhile, Isaacs revealed to Vulture that friendships were both “made” and “lost” on the set of The White Lotus’s third season.

“All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights,” he said.

“They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama.”

Last week, the show’s composer, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, quit the show, citing long-standing friction between him and White as the reason for his abrupt exit.

The final episode of The White Lotus’s third season is set to air in the UK on Monday 7 April.