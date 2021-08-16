White Lotus star Murray Bartlett says finale was ‘satisfying and horrifying in equal measure’

The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett has offered his thoughts on the show’s finale, labelling it “brilliant”.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Barlett told the outlet he “did not see [the ending] coming” and called it an “amazing end”.

The Australian actor , who starred in the ensemble show alongside Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Zahn, also said the ending was “satisfying and horrifying in equal measure”.

He continued: “It’s so brilliant that it was unexpected. I love that kind of shock value.”

The satirical drama explores the lives of staff and guests at a luxurious hotel in Hawaii and tackles themes such as class, inequality and addiction.

Bartlett stars as hotel manager Armond who he describes as a “ringleader” central to the show’s drama and the “link, in a way, between all the stories”.

The finale features the shocking death of one of the main characters but Bartlett, without spoiling it says: “I think for the audience, there are sort of little hints that it could go that way. There’s always the possibility, I think. It’s really well written in that way.”

The White Lotus has won acclaim over its six episodes with The Independent’s Micha Frazer-Carroll calling it “the show of the summer.”

(Mario Perez/HBO)

It has also been a ratings success for HBO with its viewership increasing each week.