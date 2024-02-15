For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White Lotus has added another member to its impressive line-up with Blackpink’s Lisa set to join the ensemble for season 3.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper from the South Korean girl group will be making her acting debut in the HBO show, but it is not yet clear which character she will be playing on the series, according to reports from Variety.

The K-pop star will be credited under her full name Lalisa Manoban as she becomes the second member of the group to appear in an HBO drama, following Jennie Kim’s appearance in The Idol.

Lisa will be joined by Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Michelle Monaghan and Tayme Thapthimthong in the upcoming season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning series.

Natasha Rothwell is due to return as Belinda from the show’s first season. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor and writer said: "The scripts are a testament to [creator] Mike [White]’s skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories.”

"I mean, everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it’s going to get real!” she told the outlet.

Season three will welcome a whole host of new characters and will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, this month. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

Lisa will be joining the cast of White Lotus for season 3 (Getty Images for Coachella)

The first season centred on a group of hotel guests staying at the titular, luxury chain’s Hawaii franchise, while season two followed a new group who stayed at its Sicilian location. For the next season, HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said she was “honoured” to have Thailand featured in the show.

“We are honoured to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus.

Natasha Rothwell and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season one (HBO)

“The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality,” Kiatphaibool added.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus can be streamed on NOW and Sky Go in the UK, and on Max in the US. Season three is expected to premiere in 2025.