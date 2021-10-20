Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has been cast in the Apple TV+ climate change drama series Extrapolations, alongside Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, and Gemma Chan.

Produced, and written by Scott Z Burns, the show will also star David Schwimmer, Sienna Miller, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, and Daveed Diggs.

According to the synopsis, the eight-episode series will tell “stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale”.

“The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together— and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” Burns said, as reported in Deadline.

“These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out,” he added.

Gourav is set to play the role of a driver for hire in the series.

Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger (© 2021 Netflix, Inc.)

Earlier this year, 27-year-old Gourav was nominated for a BAFTA award in a leading role for his performance in the Netflix film White Tiger, where he was cast alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas.