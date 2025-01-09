Who are the Traitors in season 3?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors is back for more backstabbing and scheming, as the BBC released its third season of the popular show on New Year’s Day.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the reality TV show follows a group of contestants living together in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them are a secret number of “Traitors”, who must conspire to eliminate others in the group without being detected.

The final survivors will have the chance of winning the life-changing sum of money. However, if a Traitor makes it through undetected, they will be able to claim the prize for themselves.

So far we’ve had Harold Shipman references, and one of the earliest eliminations in the show’s history. A full list of this year’s contestants can be seen here.

We’ll update the list as the show progresses, but here are this season’s Traitors so far:

Minah

open image in gallery Minah is one of the Traitors ( BBC )

Age: 29

Occupation: Call centre manager

Location: Liverpool

Naturally competitive, Minah says she’ll do anything to win, but says she also likes to be honest with people and thinks she’d struggle to betray anyone she’s grown close to in the series. “I’m very rarely wrong about people,” she claims. “I’d like to think you can tell if someone’s lying, but saying that, no one can tell when I’m lying. So, if the liars are as good as me, I’m in trouble!”

Linda

open image in gallery Linda’s acting has been the subject of ridicule as she tries to hide she is a Traitor ( BBC )

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired opera singer

Location: Hertfordshire

Retired opera singer Linda thinks she can play on her status as one of the older contestants and be “a mother figure” who people confide in. She describes herself as “pretty competitive” but is apprehensive about the more physical challenges. If she wins, she wants to pay off her sister’s mortgage then celebrate by taking her family to a mansion house for a weekend with a private chef, and also take her friends on a “really great holiday”.

The Traitors continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.