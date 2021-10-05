Who left Dancing with the Stars on Monday night?

Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated in the third episode of Dancing with the Stars as season 30 saw teams performing Britney Spears’ biggest hits.

Chiu and Pashkov were placed in the bottom two alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.

Last week, contestants Cody Risby and Cheryl Burke announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19, so instead of performing on the DWTS stage, they delivered a virtual performance from their homes.

American professional Latin and ballroom dancer Derek Hough was absent from Monday’s (4 October) episode due to potential coronavirus exposure.

The competition series officially began on 20 September, where Tyra Banks returned as host, having taken over from co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last year.

In the US, Dancing with the Stars airs on the ABC network. If you miss the TV broadcast, you can stream the episodes the next day on ABC’s website and on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars doesn’t air in the UK, but the performances are available to watch in full on the show’s YouTube channel.

