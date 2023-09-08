Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has a long-lasting underdog hit on their hands – but a second season is yet to be announced.

After being streamed for more than 74 million hours i its first week of reelase, mystery thriller Who is Erin Carter? built upon that success to be streamed for a further 90 million hours in week two. in total, it has racked up just under 166 million hours of streams.

In fact, the series has become so popular it kept new show, the live-action adaptation of manga and anime series One Piece, from the top spot in several territories, including the UK.

This feat was managed despite One Piece breaking records previously held by Stranger Things and Wednesday to top Netflix charts in more than 80 countries around the world.

The fact that Who is Erin Carter? is still number one in several countries proves the show, which has defied its middling reviews, has staying power after being released on 24 August. Many viewers who tore through the series are now wondering if a season two will be commissioned.

However, it’s worth noting that the show was billed as a limited series, meaning it was originally devised to have just one run. But considering the show’s success, which looks set to continue throughout September, it’s likely that bosses are hoping to extend the show for another run at least.

For example, Squid Game was originally meant to last for one season until it became a huge hit for Netflix. Season two will arrive in 2024.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

The series stars Swedish actor Evin Ahmad as Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain, who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. But when one of the robbers claims to recognise her, her life threatens to unravel.

Sean Teale, Indica Watson, Douglas Henshall and Jamie Bamber also star in the show.