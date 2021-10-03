Strictly Come Dancing has eliminated its first contestant of the 2021 series: Nina Wadia.

After facing Coronation Street actor Katie McGlynn in the dreaded dance-off, EastEnders star Wadia became the first celebrity to get booted off the show.

Both couples performed their routines again, with Wadia and her dance partner Neil Jones performing their Tango to “Would I Lie To You?” by Eurythmics and McGlynn and her pro dancer Gorka Marquez doing their Jive to “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all chose to save McGlynn and Marquez, while Anton Du Beke preferred Wadia and Jones’s performance.

He said: “This is exactly how you want a dance off to be. You want to do your best performance and I think you both did. This is the best you’ve done both dances. The one who upped their game and performed the best I think was Nina and Neil.”

When asked by presenter Tess Daly about their time on the show, Wadia said: “It’s been really fun, thank you so much. [Neil] is incredible, thank you.”

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones on ‘Strictly’ (BBC)

Jones was then asked if he had any words for Wadia, and he said: “You’ve been a dream. Second partner on the show for me. I wouldn’t have wanted anybody else. You’ve been fantastic and so much fun. Literally, we’re like a married couple – you’ve got both husbands here tonight!

“It’s been so much fun together, you said you wanted to dance and you’ve done two fantastic dances and I’m really, really, really proud of you.”

The remaining fourteen couples will take to the dancefloor next week in a Movie Week Special when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 9 October at 6.45pm with the results show on Sunday 10 October at 7.10pm on BBC One.