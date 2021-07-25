Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers stunned as contestant commits rare lifeline blunder

Viewers of the ITV quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? were left stunned after a contestant used a lifeline on his very first question.

During last night’s (24 July) episode of the long-running quiz show, contestant Connor Kim was unsure of a question asking the name of a member of the Rolling Stones.

While he was sure that the answer wasn’t Keith Urban or Keith Lemon, he was unable to say whether the correct answer was Keith Chegwin or Keith Richards.

Series host Jeremy Clarkson was visibly amused that the contestant would confuse the iconic guitarist Richards with former children’s TV presenter Chegwin.

Members of the filming crew could also be heard laughing in the background.

“I can hear the crew laughing. I can tell you I don’t think this is really breaking with the rules too much, one of those is hilariously wrong,” said Clarkson.

Mr Kim replied: “God, I’m going to look like an idiot on TV.”

Clarkson responded: “No, no you already are doing!”

After using up his first lifelin,e to get Clarkson to confirm that the correct answer was in fact Richards, the contestant went on to enjoy a successful run on the series, leaving with an impressive £125,000.

Nonetheless, fans were shocked at his initial lifeline use, with many expressing their opinions on social media.

“Lifeline on the first question...wow. #whowantstobeamillionaire,” wrote one viewer.

“1st question using a lifeline, brilliant #whowantstobeamillionaire,” wrote another.

The episode can be watched now on ITV Hub.