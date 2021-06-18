Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain get in heated debate over Biden’s outburst at CNN reporter

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain got into a heated exchange over President Joe Biden’s recent outburst at a CNN correspondent.

On Wednesday (16 June), Biden snapped at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins at a press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He told Collins that she may be “in the wrong business”.

The president later apologised for having been “short” at the conference but has received criticism for his behaviour.

During Thursday’s opening segment of ABC’s talk show The View (17 June), McCain took issue with people supposedly letting Biden’s outburst slide.

“Part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment, just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behaviour,” she said. “What [Biden] did was 100 per cent Trump.”

The conservator co-host claimed that “we would be screaming at the top of our lungs” if Trump had done the same thing, and that Biden has “gotten a pass” from the media.

The former Fox News personality went on to criticise Biden for continuing to “talk smack” about the press following his apology to Collins.

Her comments prompted co-host Whoopi Goldberg to reply: “Just to comment on that, the thing that I never saw Trump do was apologise to anybody and I will take it –” before McCain cut her off.

“With all due respect, I don’t care,” said McCain.

Goldberg responded: “Just let me finish what I’m saying,” before McCain again interrupted to state: “Well, with all due respect, I don’t care if he’s apologising. He just embarrassed himself.”

The Oscar-winning actor fired back: “I don’t care that you care! Just hear what I’m saying,” to which McCain replied: “Well, I don’t care that you don’t care! So now we’re even.”

Following the heated argument, both Goldberg and McCain apologised to one another on air.