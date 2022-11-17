The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Whoopi Goldberg still missing from The View
Host has been absent from the talk show the entire week
Whoopi Goldberg is still absent from The View.
Surprised viewers first took notice on Monday’s (14 November) episode when both Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar weren’t present, leaving co-host Sara Haines to take charge.
Typically, when Goldberg is out, Behar takes the moderator’s seat.
However, during Tuesday’s broadcast, co-host Behar returned, announcing that “unfortunately, Whoopi is out with Covid”.
“So rest up and get back here miss, when you feel better,” she said as she took the seat usually occupied by Goldberg.
A spokesperson for The View told EW that Goldberg was feeling unwell before the show on Monday, and tested positive that afternoon.
On Thursday’s (17 November) programming, Goldberg once again remained absent, with Behar reiterating that the EGOT winner was still out with Covid.
Co-host Sunny Hostin was also missing, but Behar seemed unsure why.
Goldberg turned 67 on 13 November and last appeared on the show on 10 November, when her birthday was celebrated early.
This marks the second time this year that Goldberg has tested positive for Covid, after she first caught the virus in January.
During her first bout with Covid, she appeared on The View from home and told her fellow panellists that it was a “shock” to test positive for Covid as she had received three vaccine shots and she hadn’t “been anywhere” and hadn’t “done anything”.
“It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do ... Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron,” she said at the time of the fast-spreading Covid-variant, according to ABC News.
The View airs weekdays at 11am ET on ABC.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies