Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Whoopi Goldberg still missing from The View

Host has been absent from the talk show the entire week

Inga Parkel
Thursday 17 November 2022 16:13
Comments
Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg is still absent from The View.

Surprised viewers first took notice on Monday’s (14 November) episode when both Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar weren’t present, leaving co-host Sara Haines to take charge.

Typically, when Goldberg is out, Behar takes the moderator’s seat.

However, during Tuesday’s broadcast, co-host Behar returned, announcing that “unfortunately, Whoopi is out with Covid”.

“So rest up and get back here miss, when you feel better,” she said as she took the seat usually occupied by Goldberg.

Recommended

A spokesperson for The View told EW that Goldberg was feeling unwell before the show on Monday, and tested positive that afternoon.

On Thursday’s (17 November) programming, Goldberg once again remained absent, with Behar reiterating that the EGOT winner was still out with Covid.

Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’

(ABC)

Co-host Sunny Hostin was also missing, but Behar seemed unsure why.

Goldberg turned 67 on 13 November and last appeared on the show on 10 November, when her birthday was celebrated early.

This marks the second time this year that Goldberg has tested positive for Covid, after she first caught the virus in January.

During her first bout with Covid, she appeared on The View from home and told her fellow panellists that it was a “shock” to test positive for Covid as she had received three vaccine shots and she hadn’t “been anywhere” and hadn’t “done anything”.

Recommended

“It’s one of those things where you think, I’ve done everything I was supposed to do ... Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron,” she said at the time of the fast-spreading Covid-variant, according to ABC News.

The View airs weekdays at 11am ET on ABC.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in