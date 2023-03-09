Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers have pointed out an error in Chris Rock’s latest stand-up special.

The comedian made history this weekend as he performed Netflix’s first ever live-streamed set on Saturday (4 March).

Selective Orange contained a number of notable moments, including Rock addressing the time he was slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock, 58, said, “The thing people wanna know… did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali!” in reference to Smith’s role as the famous boxer in 2001’s Ali.

“I played Pookie [in 1991’s New Jack City]. Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra, he’s a f***ing shark. I got hit so hard, I heard ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” said Rock.

The comedian was referring to his voiceover role as Marty the zebra in the Madagascar franchise, and Smith’s part in the 2004 film Shark Tale.

Fans, however, were quick to point out that Smith’s character Oscar is not a shark, but a bluestreak cleaner wrasse fish.

“He CLEARLY needs to rewatch Shark Tale,” one person wrote on Twitter.

(REUTERS)

Another added: “Chris Rock thinks Will Smith played the shark in Shark Tale.”

“Chris Rock has been polishing material about Will Smith, and yet he says that Will Smith played the shark in shark tale,” said a third person.

Someone else said: “My takeaway from the Chris Rock special is he thinks Will Smith played a shark in Shark Tale.”

Smith walked on stage to slap Rock at last year’s Oscars ceremony after the comedian – who was presenting an award – made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The King Richard actor was banned from Academy events, including the Oscars gala, for 10 years.

Elsewhere in the stand-up special, Rock made a bold claim about Pinkett Smith and also questioned Meghan Markle’s “racism claims” against the royal family.