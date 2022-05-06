Will Smith has been announced as a guest on the forthcoming season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In a press release, Netflix stipulated that all episodes were filmed prior to March 2022 – before Smith infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

All six episodes of the fourth season of Letterman’s show will debut on 20 May. Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds will feature as well as Smith.

“Let’s get back to conversation,” Letterman tweeted on 5 May alongside news of the new season.

It’s been over a month since Smith struck Rock at the Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith which alluded to her shaved head.

The incident caused widespread condemnation of Smith’s behaviour. He resigned from the Academy a few days later.

Rock joked about the incident this week after a member of the audience rushed on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle during the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles.

A video posted on TikTok showed Rock take the microphone from Chappelle after security had dragged the assailant away and say, “Was that Will Smith?”, leading to huge cheers from the crowd.