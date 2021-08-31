Will Smith’s role in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air recast for reboot

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has found its new Will in the form of Jabari Banks.

Will Smith shot to acting fame with the role in the 1990s and he was the one who informed Banks he had landed the sought-after job.

It will be Banks’ first on-screen role and Smith surprised the young actor with a video call to give him the news.

Unlike the original show, each episode of the reboot will be an hour in length and more dramatic in tone.

A synopsis states the show will cover “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30 minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

The reboot was inspired by a four-minute fan film from Morgan Cooper who will serve as director, co-writer and executive producer on the show which has been guaranteed at least a two season run.

Like his character, Banks is from Philadelphia. He graduated from university last year and is also a singer, rapper and basketball player.