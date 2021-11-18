Will Smith shares reunion with Joseph Marcell from Fresh Prince during live event

Will Smith has shared a reunion with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Joseph Marcell who played Geoffrey Butler.

Smith was on stage with Idris Elba discussing his new self-titled memoir when the discussion shifted to the sitcom that birthed his career as an actor.

At that point, it was revealed that Marcell was in the audience. The actor, who lives in the UK, stood up and received a huge round of applause from the audience.

After a picture of the Fresh Prince cast appeared on the screen, Smith joked that Marcell had not aged since the show premiered over 30 years ago in 1990.

Smith also attempted to replicate the upper class British accent Marcell uses in the show. Elba then joked “Is that an Indian accent?” at his fellow actor to the laughter of the crowd.

Elba is interviewing Smith for the release of the Bad Boys actor’s confessional memoir in which he details the domestic abuse he witnessed throughout his childhood and also his suicidal thoughts.

There was an official Fresh Prince reunion in November 2020 where the entire cast reunited for a special on HBO Max to discuss the show and its legacy.

(HBO Max)

A reboot of the popular sitcom was also recently announced with Jabari Banks taking over Will Smith’s main role.