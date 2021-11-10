Will Smith fans want him to ‘stop over-sharing’ after latest sex revelations

Will Smith fans are growing weary at the number of revelations to emerge from his autobiography – specifically those about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Over the last few weeks as extracts from the book were shared, fans have learned the pair were so unhappy at one point in their marriage that they decided to have an open relationship.

As well as this, Will reveals that Jada had a brief fling with a rapper named August Alsina and that he was deeply jealous of his wife’s friendship with the late rapper, Tupac Shakur. He also wrote about how he fell madly in love with his one-time co-star Stockard Channing.

Now, fans are sharing their unhappiness at the revelations on social media, saying Will needs to stop “over-sharing”.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Will and Jada have opened up enough. It’s time to close down. Please,” while another tweeted: “At this point I know more about Jada and Will’s marriage than that of my own folks. Worst part, it’s against my will.”

A third Twitter user said: “I’m tired of Will and Jada at this point,” while a fourth wrote: “I need both Will and Jada to just keep quiet now. I’m tired of the over sharing.”

Last year, the couple’s marriage was publicly scrutinised after rapper August Alsina claimed that he had engaged in a relationship with Jada with Will’s permission.

Jada initially denied the claims, but when she and Will took part in an interview for her web show Red Table Talk, she said that an “entanglement” had occurred.

Earlier this month, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Smith admitted that a low point in their marriage was after his wife’s 40th birthday party, which he spent three years planning and she disliked.

The Men in Black star told Winfrey: “We realised that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy.”

He continued: “Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy – versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”Last month, the couple made more headlines after Jada shared further candid details about their sex life.

Smith’s memoir, Will, is out now.