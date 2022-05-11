Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert aired on Channel 4 last night (10 May), leaving many viewers in tears over the story of his brother’s alcohol addiction.

In the moving documentary, the Pop Idol singer revealed how his late brother Rupert suffered from alcoholism, painkiller addiction and depression.

While Will was winning over Saturday night audiences on Pop Idol, he was caring for Rupert, who eventually took his own life in 2020 after enduring addiction for more than 20 years.

Audiences have applauded the documentary for Young’s honest discussion of trauma, and for breaking down some of the stigma surrounding addiction.

The Channel 4 documentary received an emotional reaction. One viewer wrote: “I swear, I’ve not stopped crying for this past hour. Rupert will live on through his family and they’re so brave for opening up and talking so openly about him.”

Another wrote: “I hope that him [Will Young] opening up in this way, his honesty, will help others.”

Aiming to raise awareness of the complexity around alcoholism, Young also spoke to families struggling with addiction, and with charities that support people suffering with alcohol abuse.

Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert is available to stream on All4.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

​​If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.