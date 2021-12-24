The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
And Just Like That: How showmakers address Willie Garson’s absence from the series
***This story contains spoilers about episode four***
‘Sex and the City’ star Willie Garson dies at 57
Willie Garson’s absence from Sex and the City’s revival series And Just Like That... has been explained with a new plot twist in the show.
The 57-year-old actor, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s close friend, in the original series, died of pancreatic cancer in September this year.
Garson was present to shoot the first three episodes of the new series, after which the showrunners revealed a new storyline to address the actor’s absence from the show.
***Spoilers below***
In episode four, which dropped on HBO Max on Thursday (3 December), Carrie was in her old apartment after selling the house she shared with her late husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).
While she was there, she spotted an envelope by Stanford on her bed. It was later revealed to be a goodbye letter from him.
“Dearest Carrie, by the time you read this I’ll be in Tokyo,” the letter read. “I couldn’t tell you — not without crying. And you have had enough crying.”
In the next scene, Carrie was seen smoking when Stanford’s husband Anthony Marentino (played by Mario Cantone) ran into the room.
“You’re smoking?” Anthony said, dramatically.
“Stanford’s in Japan?” Carrie responded.
“That’s Ashley,” Anthony explained. “The 17-year-old Long Island TikTok star he manages. She’s huge in Asia. She asked him to go on tour with her. I do not get her, but then I’m old, gay, and not Japanese.”
“Well fine, good, sayonara,” Carrie sad “But why the dramatic note? ‘By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo.’ Who is he, the lost Bronte sister?”
Earlier this month, the series showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed to The New York Times that Garson’s death will not be written into the show.
King, who was an executive producer on Sex And The City, said: “Because it wasn’t charming. And I knew that the audience would know.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies