The Sex and the City actor Willie Garson has died aged 57, his family said.

Garson was best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch in Sex and The City. He co-starred in the 2007 HBO series Jon from Cincinnati and also played Mozzie in the USA Network series White Collar from 2009 to 2014.

The actor had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but a cause of death has not been confirmed.

After several tributes to Garson started to emerge online on Tuesday night, his son Nathen confirmed he had died writing “I’m so proud of you”.

Garson was a single parent, and adopted 20-year-old Nathen when he was seven. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen Garson wrote. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”

Actor Titus Welliver from Bosch was among those who first broke the news of Garson’s death in a post that read: “There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,” alongside a photo of the actor.

The news was also shared on Twitter by actor, director and producer Rob Morrow who wrote: “Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.”

HBO said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” to learn of Garson’s passing.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO’s most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years,” the statement read.

He also appeared in many other television shows including Aly McBeal, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Pushing Daisies andTaken.

Garson appeared in three films from the Farrelly brothers, Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, and Fever Pitch. Some of his other film work includes roles in John Malkovich, Freaky Friday, Labor Pains, and Out Cold.

Most recently, he was involved in the upcoming Sex and the City spin-off film, And Just Like That.

Speaking about the film recently, he said: “These are And Just Like That episodes...It’s an easy thing to talk about, you know — remake, reboot, they use all these horrible words — and for us, I don’t believe it’s either of those things. It’s new episodes about people that we know and their lives now, which has nothing to do with their lives 10 years ago.”

The actor’s final tweet reads: “Be kind to each other...always. Love to all. Approach kindness.”