The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window has arrived on Netflix – and viewers are reminding each other of one thing as they watch it.

The comedy series sees The Good Place star Kristen Bell play Anna, a child psychologist who has become a recluse and an alcoholic following a personal tragedy.

After seeing new neighbours move in across the street, she witnesses a murder through the window and struggles to find out what happened to the victim.

The Woman… is proving popular among Netflix users, with the show making it to No 1 on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking.

Many fans of the series, however, are having to remind others who aren’t so keen on it that The Woman... is a parody, which is not to be taken seriously.

The series lampoons the archetypes and clichés of thrillers that have emerged recently, such as Netflix’s critically slated 2021 film The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams, and the 2016 film The Girl on the Train, which saw Emily Blunt play a similar role in a similar story.

“It is blowing my f***ing mind that the comment section/twitter responses to the trailers for The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are filled to the brim with people who simply do not remotely understand it’s intended to be parody,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “the fact some people aren’t getting that the woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window is a satire is hilarious to me. It’s in the name.”

“Worried about how many people don’t understand that [this] is a satirical parody show… like it could not be more obvious,” another fan said.

The series is available to watch in full on Netflix now.