Marvel crew member dies following accident on Wonder Man set

A crew member who was working on set of the forthcoming Marvel TV series Wonder Man died on Tuesday (5 February) after an on-set accident.

The rigger is reported to have fallen from the rafters while working on set of the miniseries at Radford Studio Center in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson officer Charles Miller confirmed officers responded to 4024 Radford in Studio City, California — the address for CBS Radford Studios — around 6.55am local time on Tuesday for a death investigation.

LAPD later confirmed and identified the man as Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City.

No foul play is suspected and the death investigation is ongoing, Miller said.

Filming was not underway at the time, Variety reports, and production has been halted for the rest of the day.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in ‘Aquaman 2’ (© 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast to lead the new series as Simon Williams, the immortal who transforms into the eponymous superhero.

Matteen II is also known for his starring roles in the 2021 The Matrix Resurrections, Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror movie Us, 2020’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and 2017’s musical film The Greatest Showman.

Ben Kingsley will also join, reprising his Iron Man 3 character Trevor Slatter in the adaptation of the original Wonder Man comic books.

Wonder Man is currently in the early stages of production, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton currently developing the series with writer Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The miniseries is part of an overall deal Cretton signed in 2021 with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. He had originally been attached to direct Marvel’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but exited the Avengers 5 sequel to focus on other Marvel projects.

Wonder Man first appeared in the ninth issue of The Avengers comic, published in 1964. The supervillain-turned-superhero was created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby.

At the moment, Wonder Man does not have a premiere date; however, it will debut on Disney+.