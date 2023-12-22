Jump to content

Wonka co-writer Simon Farnaby clarifies movie detail after incorrect criticism

Farnaby’s efforts to educate film’s critics have not gone unnoticed by its fans

Sophie M Holloway
Friday 22 December 2023 08:07
Comments
Close
Timothée Chalamet braves London cold for Wonka red carpet

Wonka co-screenwriter, Simon Farnaby, has been calling out uneducated film fans for branding the fantasy musical a “remake”.

Written alongside Paul King, Wonka was released on 8 December and has been largely celebrated for its warm, light-hearted treatment of Roald Dahl’s famous tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film is the third adaptation of the 1964 fiction – but many, not least Farnaby, have been trumpeting its originality and fresh take on the children’s story.

A self-described “origin myth”, the film homes in on Wonka’s formative years as a budding chocolatier, before Charlie even arrived on the scene. But not everyone is convinced by this new spin.

One user on Twitter/X wrote: “Stop remaking amazing movies. There is no Wonka other than this man,” tagging a photo of Gene Wilder, who starred as the iconic chocolatier in the 1971 rendition.

Another read: “I wish they’d quit trying to remake Willy Wonka . . . the original was perfect.”

The comments – which have been coming in thick and fast since the film’s release – have been getting under Farnaby’s skin, and the Ghosts star has been doggedly replying to comments with the deadpan rebuttal: “It’s not a remake.”

He’s not been the only one pushing back against the criticism, though. Many users on Twitter/X have been rushing to defend the musical’s originality. “It’s not a remake, it’s a reimagination,” wrote one user.

‘Wonka’ co-screenwriter Simon Farnaby is persistently pointing out the new film is not a ‘remake’

(Twitter)

Farnaby’s persistence has been noted by the film’s fans. One tweet shows Farnaby in his “Stupid Deaths” outfit, from the children’s TV show Horrible Histories, holding a “Wonka is not a remake” sign.

Another tweet read: “If you say ‘We don’t need a Wonka remake’ 3 times into the mirror Simon Farnaby will appear and he’ll come for your family”.

Scoring 84 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.4 on IMDb, the musical is far from a failure and boasts a dazzling cast, including Timothée Chalamet as Wonka, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman.

“#Wonka is an absolute triumph! Just eye popping gorgeousness all over the place. Get your golden ticket!” wrote the actorJim Howick on X/Twitter, which Farnaby later re-tweeted with the caption “Also Jim said it...x”.

