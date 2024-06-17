Woody Harrelson in motorcycle accident ahead of interview with Conan O’Brien

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Woody Harrelson has revealed he took a “tumble” on his motorcycle on his way to a new interview with Conan O’Brien.

The 62-year-old actor showed up for a recent appearance on O’Brien’s Need A Friend podcast – alongside his Cheers co-star Ted Danson – with his hand bandaged.

“I think we should address the elephant in the room,” the host said. “Woody, we started a little bit later than we thought because you had a bit of a tumble. Is it fair to call it a tumble?”

“I think a tumble is a fair term. I did go over my handlebars,” Harrelson responded. Recounting the “embarrassing” incident, he explained that he was “passing this Tesla on the left that I thought was moving a little slow but I didn’t realize he was moving slow because he’s taking a left.”

Confirming that the White Men Can’t Jump star was on a motorcycle, O’Brien asked if that was his primary mode of transportation.

“Well, I always feel like the shortest distance between two points in LA is a motorcycle. So I tend to take it,” Harrelson said. “But today, it proved not to be very fast.”

O’Brien quipped: “Right; because we lost some time while people were figuring out, ‘Are you alive?’”

“There was some pain involved – I felt the pain – but I never thought I’d be killed or anything,” Harrelson added.

After O’Brien jokingly observed that Harrelson’s hand was wrapped up like “a cartoon,” Danson admitted that that was his doing.

open image in gallery Woody Harrelson revealed he took a tumble on his motorcycle on the way to his recent interview with Conan O’Brien ( Getty Images )

“That’s because I wrapped it and I thought it looked funnier that way,” Danson replied.

“And we’re in the bathroom, and I’m like, ‘You played a doctor, right?’” Harrelson laughingly continued, “and [Danson] says, ‘Yeah. I also played a lawyer so we can sue the guy.’”

Harrelson and Danson previously co-starred together on the NBC sitcom Cheers, which ran for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993. The actors have since reunited after more than three decades to co-host their new Cheers podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name – a nod to the series’s theme song.

For each episode, the actors will sit down with special guests to look deeper beyond their career highlights.

As part of O’Brien’s Team Coco company and SiriusXM, the podcast has already welcomed Will Arnett as its first guest. Future guests include Martin Short, Jane Fonda, Laura Dern, Eric Andre and Mary Steenburgen.