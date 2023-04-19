Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Woody Harrelson has spoken out on Matthew McConaughey’s recent revelation that the two could be half-brothers.

The actors are longtime friends and starred together in the first season of the HBO series True Detective.

Soon, they will reunite for the new Apple TV+ comedy Brother From Another Mother.

On the topic of him and Harrelson sharing a close connection, McConaughey told an anecdote about how his mother, Mary McCabe, revealed that she’d been familiar with Harrelson’s father in the past.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Champions actor responded to McConaughey’s statement.

“Well, I'll just say there is some voracity to that thought,” Harrelson, 61, noted on the Tuesday night episode (18 April).

“We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup. I mentioned something about regrets, and I said, 'Ah, it's odd that my father had no regrets.’

“I've known Mom Mc [Mary McCabe] a long time, and she goes: 'I knew... your father'.”

The emphasis on the word “knew” and the pause afterwards gave both actors food for thought about the nature of McCabe’s relationship with Harrelson’s father.

“It was the ellipsis I found a little troubling, or interesting,” he noted.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey (Getty)

“How would you describe that pause?” Colbert asked, to which Harrelson replied: “Filled with innuendo.”

“A pregnant pause, perhaps?” Colbert quipped, much to Harrelson's amusement.

The actor went on to note that McCabe was “on sabbatical” from her relationship with Matthew’s father, Jim McConaughey, nine months before the Dallas Buyers Club star was born.

However, they’re hesitant to take a DNA test due to the possible repercussions it’ll have for McConaughey.

“The thing is, we want to go and test, but for him, it's a much more big deal,” Harrelson explained. “He feels like he's losing a father, but I'm like you're gaining a different father, and a brother.”

McConaughey, 53, has been open about the difficulties that have occurred in his relationship with his mother. In 2020, he explained why he didn’t speak to her for eight years.