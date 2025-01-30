Wynne Evans branded an ‘absolute clown’ by Lorraine Kelly after Strictly Tour drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorraine Kelly has given a damning assessment of Wynne Evans after the opera singer left the Strictly Come Dancing live tour for “inappropriate actions”.

Evans, 53, was taking part in the live tour having been a contestant on the previous season of Strictly. His time on the tour was short though after he was caught making a sexual comment about presenter Janette Manrara.

Footage published by the Mail on Sunday shows that Evans was caught on film suggesting a group sex session with Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick. The latter is said to have winced at the remark.

A day later Evans confirmed that he was leaving the tour to “take some time out” and “prioritise my wellbeing.”

Although Evans has received support from his Strictly partner, Katya Jones, Kelly wasn’t as sympathetic.

Speaking about Evans on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the veteran TV presenter said he “has” to take a break from his professional duties and “think about what he’s done.”

“I thought, ‘Come on, I just don’t get it, I don’t know why you would think that,’” she added. “What kind of person says that anyway, but what kind of nutter does that when they are being filmed? It’s bad enough to think it but then say it, I don’t know, I don’t understand. I am baffled.”

Later that morning, on her own show, Kelly would brand Evans a “complete clown”.

This is not the first time that Evans has been involved in controversy during his association with Strictly.

Evans’ highest score of the series was overshadowed by a furore caused by videos showing his background interactions with Jones. After the episode aired, a video that showed Evans awkwardly placing his hand slowly across his professional partner’s stomach, in which Jones removed it and placed it on her hip instead, went viral on social media.

After the same episode, a separate clip was shared after fans noticed that Jones refused to give Evans a high five while standing behind the show’s co-host Claudia Winkleman. Jones turned her back on Evans and seemingly rolled her eyes at the opera singer.

The duo dismissed suggestions that there was any tension between them by calling the incidents a “silly joke”.