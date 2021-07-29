ITV and Simon Cowell have "no plans" for another series of The X Factor, it has been confirmed.

The show first aired in 2004, when Steve Brookstein won, and has since launched the careers of Little Mix, Leona Lewis, One Direction, Olly Murs and JLS, to name a few. It last aired in 2018, when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

It was revealed in February last year that Cowell was resting the programme for 2020 and now ITV has released a statement saying: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

The news prompted many fans to share their fond memories of the show – and its wackiest contestants – on Twitter.

“Rest in peace x factor. thanks for the legends x,” tweeted one viewer.

“The x factor is finally finished, while it definitely over stayed it’s welcome, the early seasons were tv gold, never forget the many icons it gave us,” added another.

Cowell first devised The X Factor as a replacement for singing competition Pop Idol. Cowell can next be seen judging a new musical game show on ITV called Walk the Line, out later this year.

It has been describned as a "brand new high octane musical game show format".

ITV said: "The TV event format sees musical acts take to the stage to perform for the nation, as well as a panel of judges headed up by Simon Cowell.

“The top two performers of the evening then face a nail-biting decision in their bid to be crowned champion – to either ‘cash out’ with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. Should they stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.”