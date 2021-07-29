The X Factor ‘axed’ by ITV after 17 years

ITV has said there are “no current plans” to air another series of The X Factor – the talent show that launched the careers of chart-topping artists including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Leona Lewis.

The statement came following reports in The Sun that creator Simon Cowell has axed the television music competition programme after 17 years.

The paper, which broke the story, said the programme was being shelved for at least five years and quoted a source as saying The X Factor was “unlikely” to make a comeback.

The programme last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

An ITV spokesman said in a statement: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

The programme first aired in 2004 and spawned spin-off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band in 2019.

It was revealed in February last year that Cowell was “resting” the programme for 2020.

Additional reporting by PA