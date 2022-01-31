Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey takes on trolls over weight comments

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has hit back at trolls on social media who have commented on her appearance.

Addressing questions about her health and weight on Twitter, Lynskey wrote: “The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered, Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!’ people… b**** you don’t see me on my Peleton!”

The actor, who has appeared in shows such as Two and a Half Men, Mrs America and Castle Rock, continued: “You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

Lynskey, who stars in the show as Shauna alongside Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci, has previously discussed being bodyshamed on the set of the hit Showtime series.

She recently described how a crew member approached her about losing weight: “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.”

Lynskey also said: “It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,’.

“I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

Best known for her role alongside Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures, Lynskey has received critical acclaim for her performance in Yellowjackets. The show was recently renewed for a second season.