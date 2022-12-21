Melanie Lynskey’s husband Jason Ritter set to join wife in Yellowjackets season 2

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jason Ritter is joining wife Melanie Lynskey on season two of Yellowjackets, making the Emmy-nominated survival series a family affair.

This will mark the real-life couple’s second time working together. They recently appeared alongside each other on Hulu’s 2022 limited true-crime drama Candy.

At the moment, details of Ritter’s guest role are being kept under wraps, however, he will only star in one episode.

The debut season of Showtime’s fan-favourite series followed the aftermath of a horrific plane crash carrying a high school girl’s soccer team.

Jumping between flashbacks from the 25-year-old tragedy to current day, with Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis starring as the older versions of their younger characters, things unfold to reveal what really happened in the Ontario wilderness to make a group of girls turn into cannibalistic, warring clans.

Following the release of its debut season, Lynskey received a barrage of body-shaming comments from online trolls.

Soon after, she responded to the critics, saying: “Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

Melanie Lynskey in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Later, she thanked fans for their “beautiful” messages after numerous women came to her defence.

Lynskey’s portrayal of leader Shauna earned her her first Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2021 awards show.

This summer, after the show announced a new cast member would be joining the second season, fans complained it ruined a plot twist.

Season two of Yellowjackets will premiere on 24 March 2023 on Paramount+ in the UK and Showtime in the US.