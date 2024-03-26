For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yellowstone star Forrie J Smith has claimed that he was “kicked off” a flight after he refused to sit next to a passenger who was wearing a face mask.

The actor, 65, plays Lloyd Pierce on the hit Paramount+ Western series.

On Sunday, he shared a video to his Instagram explaining his version of events.

“I just got kicked off a plane in... where the hell am I at?” he says, before someone off camera reminds him what city he’s in. “Houston, Texas, because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.”

Smith continued: “Yeah, I’ve been drinking – I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah I’m drinking – but I ain’t drunk.

“They’ve thrown me off the plane because I’m drunk, because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bulls*** this is. I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I’m off the plane.”

Forrie J Smith says he was ‘kicked off’ plane for refusing to sit next to masked passenger (Instagram) (Forrie J Smith)

While a handful of comments below Smith’s post backed the actor, many users defended the mask wearer.

One user asked: “Why would you feel uncomfortable sitting next to a masked person?”

Another commented: “I love the tough guy act while also saying the sissiest thing I’ve heard in a long time. Scared of a mask. Haha.”

And a third wrote: “For the life of me I cannot fathom why someone else wearing a mask is so threatening to some people!!! Many people live with a loved one who is immunocompromised (e.g. cancer, heart disease) or they themselves may be immunocompromised.

“OR maybe they’re not feeling well and are being considerate of others by wearing a mask to contain their germs. How fragile are some people that a simple mask sets them off to this degree? It’s absolutely ridiculous!!”

It was announced last year that the long-awaited final installment of Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner’s final episodes, has been delayed until November 2024.

Originally scheduled to return in 2023, Paramount said that production was delayed by the Hollywood strikes by actors and screenwriters. The first half of the fifth season debuted in November 2022.

Paramount also announced two spin-offs, a prequel tentatively called 1944 and a sequel to the current series, called 2024. There’s no word yet on any casting for either series.