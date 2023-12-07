Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser got into a physical altercation with show creator Taylor Sheridan, according to a report that has resurfaced in the wake of a legal battle over their coffee brands.

Last month, Sheridan’s company Bosque Ranch filed a lawsuit against Hauser’s Free Rein, accusing Free Rein of “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising.”

As reported by People, the lawsuit alleges: “Neither Hauser nor the Defendants asked or received permission or authorization of Sheridan or Bosque Ranch to use a mark confusingly similar to the BR Brand for virtually identical goods.”

The news comes after a report in Men’s Journal last year which claimed that “the second time [Sheridan] and Hauser met each other, the two of them got into a fight”.

In the same interview, Hauser indicated that he is no stranger to bar fights. “Does a bear s*** in the woods?” he said with a laugh. “I’ve probably been in one on every continent. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with fighting. Sometimes I’m just tired of words, so let’s beat the s*** out of each other. Maybe at the end of it you’ll buy me a Guinness and I’ll buy you a Bushmills, and we’ll be done. It’s kind of what guys do.”

The Independent has approached Sheridan and Hauser for comment.

Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan (Getty)

It was announced last month that the long-awaited final installment of Yellowstone, featuring Kevin Costner’s final episodes, has been delayed until November 2024.

Originally scheduled to return this month, Paramount said that production was delayed by this year’s strikes by actors and screenwriters. The first half of the fifth season debuted in November 2022.

Paramount also announced two spin-offs, a prequel tentatively called 1944 and a sequel to the current series, called 2024. There’s no word yet on any casting for either series.

Yellowstone has been a phenomenon for the Paramount Network. The premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people, more than for any other scripted series airing at the time.

CBS also began airing Yellowstone from the beginning this fall to help fill out its primetime schedule due to the strikes, and 21.6 million people tuned in to season one. It’s now begun airing season two.

Yellowstone is a contemporary Western drama that follows the Duttons, a wealthy family in Montana that owns the largest ranch in the United States. Its patriarch is John Dutton III, played by Costner.

