Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

South Korean actor Yoo Joo-eun has died at the age of 27.

Korean media reports said that the cause of death was suicide but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The actor was best known for her roles in Big Forest and Joseon Survival Period.

On Monday (29 August),n ational media outlets reported that Yoo’s elder brother confirmed she had died in a statement posted to Yoo’s now-private Instagram account.

“On 29 August, 2022, Joo-eun left this place and went to a comfortable place. If you have time, please greet Joo-eun on her way,” he wrote, per Chosun News.

Yoo’s brother also reportedly shared the late actor’s suicide note, in accordance with her wishes.

Born in 1995, Yoo made her acting debut in South Korean channel tvN’s black comedy drama Big Forest in 2018. The following year, she earned a supporting role in the time travel series Joseon Survival Period.

A funeral will be held for Yoo on Wednesday (31 August), her brother said on Instagram.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.