Fans of Netflix’s YOU are rallying for the return of a popular character after it was announced that season four began filming earlier this week.

Fan theories around Love Quinn – serial killer Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) murderous love interest (played by Victoria Pedretti) – began circulating on Twitter after the official YOU account shared a picture of a clapperboard on Tuesday night (22 March).

The caption read: “feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season four is now in production.”

The picture was later shared by the show’s writer Sera Gamble who also told her followers that the show “began filming this week”.

*Spoilers for season three below*

Netflix viewers reacted to the production update with excitement over Love’s possible return after the character was left for dead at the end of season three.

While Love is shown to be dead in the finale, the series’ many twists and turns have fuelled speculation that she may still be alive.

Referencing a scene in season two, one user commented: “There was a scene with [Love] where [she] mentions she would want to go to Paris to learn to bake or something soooo...”

The show’s third season ended with Joe escaping the US to terrorise a new dating pool in Paris.

Multiple Twitter users also wondered whether Cardi B would be making a surprise appearance in season four, referencing the online friendship between the rapper and Badgley that began last year.

In October 2021, the two stars swapped Twitter profile pictures after discovering they were fans of one another. At the time of writing, Badgley and Cardi B’s profile pictures remain unchanged.

According to Netflix viewership data, 111 million people tuned in to watch season three of YOU after it was released on 15 October 2021.

Season four is expected to release later this year.