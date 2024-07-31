Less than half of young people watch broadcast TV in the UK

Support truly

Young people in the UK are turning their backs on traditional TV broadcasting in favour of video-streaming platforms, a new study has found.

For the first time, less than half (48 per cent) of 16 to 24-year-olds watched live TV each week in 2023, according to research by Ofcom.

This has dropped from 76 per cent in 2018 as many young people opted to watch platforms like YouTube and TikTok instead.

16 to 24-year-olds were found to watch 20 minutes of television each week while 25 to 34-year-old averaged 35 minutes of viewing time.

As many as 93 per cent of those aged 16 to 24 watch a video on a streaming platform in the average week, while 63 per cent of those aged between 25 and 34 also opt for the likes of TikTok and YouTube over traditional TV.

Those in the 16-24 age group reported watching one hour and 33 minutes of content on video-sharing platforms, while those in the 25 to 34 age group reported watching an hour and three minutes of shared content each week.

Middle-aged viewers, aged between 45 and 54, have also begun to turn away from linear television, with viewing rates in the age group falling from 89 per cent to 84 per cent in a year.

open image in gallery Asa Butterfield in ‘Sex Education' ( Netflix )

However, despite figures showing that traditional viewing is falling, people in the UK watched more TV and video content at home in 2023 than in the previous year, averaging four hours and 31 minutes a day.

Ofcom said the TV set “remains at the heart of household viewing”, but the increase in its use was being primarily driven by a rise in the viewing of video-sharing platforms, which rose by 12 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

There has also been an increase in those viewing broadcasters’ on-demand services such as ITVX and BBC iPlayer, which rose 29 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

open image in gallery Joey Essex on ‘Love Island’ ( ITV )

Radio is also making a comeback with its highest number of weekly listeners across all devices in the past 20 years in the first quarter of 2024, with just under 50 million tuning in.

It is attracting new audiences and has increased its average hours per listener, with just over seven in 10 people aged 15 and above tuning into commercial stations at least once a week.

Streaming services had a marginal rise in viewers, up six per cent between 2022 and 2023, with Netflix remaining the most popular service, which watched for an average of 21 minutes per person per day.

Traditional television remains popular among older audiences, with those aged 65 and above watching more than four hours of television every week.

Ian Macrae, Ofcom’s director of market intelligence, said: “Gen Z and Alpha are used to swiping and streaming, not flipping through broadcast TV channels. They crave the flexibility, immediacy and choice that on-demand services offer, spending over three hours a day watching video, but only 20 minutes of live TV.”

Additional reporting by PA