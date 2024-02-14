Young Sheldon showrunners reveal reason why hit comedy is ending

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Young Sheldon showrunners have revealed why the hit TV show will be coming to an end after seven seasons.

The popular Big Bang Theory spin-off focuses on the exploits of a young Sheldon Cooper prior to the events of the long-running sitcom, which ended in 2019.

Executive producer Steve Holland explained why they’ve decided to wrap-up the show after its seventh season.

“There are certain things we know happen in Sheldon’s life at 14,” Holland told reporters on Tuesday (13 February) at the Warner Bros lot.

“We started talking about the future of show, and what it looked like. This is the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14, he goes off to Cal Tech. It felt like the right time to end it strong while it was on top.”

Iain Armitage, who plays the title character in the comedy series, also attended the press conference, and said: “Can’t we just leave it at I’m tall and cool and I look like Jim [Parsons] now?”

Elsewhere during the presser, The Big Bang Theory creator and Young Sheldon executive producer Chuck Lorre revealed the popular spin-off almost didn’t happen.

Jim Parsons as Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory and Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon (CBS )

Lorre said if Armitage’s mum did not send in an audition tape of a scene he wrote but never intended to follow through with, they “wouldn’t be sitting here”.

“This guy killed it. And if that had not happened, we wouldn’t have gone forward. It’s the miracle of casting Young Sheldon. It was one we understood was likely not going to happen but it did. And this family blossomed around him,” he added.

Last year, Lorre announced The Big Bang Theory universe would be expanding, with a new spin-off following the end of Young Sheldon.

Running for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, The Big Bang Theory starred Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons as two physicist friends, with Kaley Cuoco playing their neighbour Penny.

The spin-off series will mark Lorre’s second collaboration with Max and Warner Bros TV, and will reportedly be based on the characters of Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his fiancée Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment).

The cast and producers attend the premiere of Warner Bros. 100th Episode of Young Sheldon (Getty Images)

However, executive producer Steve Holland refused to address the new show, adding: “We are just ending this show.

Young Sheldon season seven starts in the US on Thursday (15 February).