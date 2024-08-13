Zach Braff says Scrubs cast were ‘fried’ by final season as reunion rumors mount

Support truly

Zach Braff has admitted that the Scrubs cast were “exhausted” and “pretty fried” by the show’s ninth and final season.

Braff, 49, shot to fame playing JD on the hit hospital sitcom that aired between 2001 and 2010.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Braff looked back on his time on the show and revealed: “I miss laughing every day. Belly laughing every day was – that was the job.

“And when that goes away, by the time nine years were over, we were sort of all exhausted by it.”

Braff continued: “We were starting to repeat jokes. Everyone’s pretty fried.

“We would do insane hours that people don’t even do anymore. We didn’t really have much of a life outside of it. So we were just kind of fried.”

open image in gallery Zach Braff as JD in ‘Scrubs’ ( ABC )

However, Braff went on to say he would relish the chance to reunite with his former castmates,

“But now looking back, and there’s talk of reboots, and that’s a conversation, I think, ‘Oh my gosh. Being able to laugh – belly laugh – with these people again, would be a lot of fun,’” he said.

Braff appeared to rule out a long-term commitment, saying: “When we signed up to do our show, they can put you under a pretty insane contract of, like, seven years and stuff, which was... which I wouldn’t do [now].

“But some sort of a limited thing? You’re basically saying, ‘Do you wanna go get the gang back together and f***ing laugh your ass off with some of your best friends and be paid well?’ Yeah, that sounds amazing.”

Last week, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence told The Independent that the beloved sitcom’s cast could reunite in the next “six months to a year” as they all feel they have “stories to tell.”

The writer-producer, 55, dismissed the idea that the reunion would take the form of a movie, telling The Independent: “I’m not going to do a movie. That sounds like a lot of work!”

He continued: “We’ve been talking about it. We all spend time with each other in real life, but everybody is so talented from that show that they’re all working.

“We’ve really started to entertain the idea about getting the band back together because we all feel like we do have some stories to tell. People in the medical community are heroes right now. They certainly aren’t doing it for the money! It’s been a crazy rough time, so I would not be surprised if we figure something out in the next six months to a year.”