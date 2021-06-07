Fans have sounded off on social media around Lola Bunny's voice after a Space Jam: A New Legacy promotion was released over the weekend.

On Sunday (6 June), ESPN unveiled a Space Jam-inspired parody of its 30 For 30 series, “The Bunny & The GOAT”, featuring Lakers legend LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, voiced by Zendaya.

“I love Zendaya, but this just sounds like her natural voice rather than a voice for Lola,” wrote one fan.

“Yeah… I totally agree and I love love love Zendaya, she does no wrong, but I don’t hear Lola at all,” wrote another commenter.

“This is what happens when studios forget that actual voice actors exist,” wrote another fan, chiming in on a debate around whether famous actors should be cast in animated films, as opposed to voice actors.

“It doesn’t seem right. No hate to Zendaya, though,” wrote another fan.

Other fans were more forgiving. One countered, “Did y’all expect Zendaya not to sound like Zendaya, I’m confused.”

The character of Lola Bunny was originally played by voice actor Kath Soucie in 1996.

Earlier in April, the first trailer for Space Jam 2 was released starring LeBron James.

The sequel of the much-loved 1996 original was confirmed back in September 2018.

The film sees LeBron plunged into a Ready Player One-style multiverse where he must participate in a basketball match against Don Cheadle’s villainous boss to free himself and his son, played by Cedric Joe.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in the US in cinemas and on HBO Max on 16 July. Its UK release date follows a week later on 23 July.