The Batman: Fans loved Zoe Kravitz meeting her fellow Catwoman stars on SNL
Actor was joined by historical versions of the classic comic book character
Zoe Kravitz hosted her first episode of Saturday Night Live and was faced with a run of fellow Catwoman actors during her opening monologue.
Kravitz, who plays the feline comic book hero in The Batman, was joined by Kate McKinnon’s take on Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from 1992’s Batman Returns, as well as Ego Nwodim’s version of Eartha Kitt, who played Catwoman in the the 1960s Batman television series.
Fans online praised the sketch from the latest episode (12 March), singling out Nwodim, with one saying: “SNL gave the first black Catwoman Eartha Kit her flowers” and another “You love to see some Eartha Kitt Catwoman love.”
McKinnon also received her fair share of compliments.
“Kate is perfect for the catwoman sketch as a fellow cat mom, I am glad she got this opportunity #SNL Ego too!!! Aidy lol with a real cat,” came one comment on Twitter.
“And I’m just gonna say that Kate McKinnon definitely coulda played the Michelle Pfeiffer version of Catwoman if she really wanted to. I don’t believe there is anything Kate couldn’t do!” wrote another viewer.
SNL cast member Aidy Bryant joined the sketch as a “cat lady”, pushing a real cat in a shopping cart, while Chris Redd also took part, playing US comic Katt Williams.
“It makes sense @Reddsaidit would do a perfect Katt Williams, but I still spit my coffee out,” commented a fan on Twitter of Redd’s impersonation.
