I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans are debating if there was a hidden message in Nigel Farage’s letter from home.

On the latest episode of the show (3 December), the former Ukip leader,59, received a letter from his family along with his fellow campmates after all ten of them won the challenge to read the letters.

The jungle was filled with emotional scenes as the celebrities received heartwarming words of encouragement from their friends, children and parents.

But there was one moment which viewers seemed to be fixated on.

Farage’s letter from his children was read by This Morning presenter Josie Gibson. The letter said: “To Dad, you’ve achieved so much over the years but nothing has made us prouder than showing people who you really are.

“Why are we not shocked at you effortlessly sinking those dirty pints?

“You will be pleased to hear the boat is afloat and everything’s running smoothly,” they added.

The GB News presenter has four children, Thomas and Samuel who he shares with his first wife Gráinne Hayes and Victoria and Isabelle with his wife Kirsten Mehr.

Farage is still in the jungle (ITV)

Viewers took to X/Twitter to share what they thought about the letter and the possible “secret code”.

One user wrote: “’Boat is afloat’ sounds like some sort of secret code in Farage’s letter.”

“Farage’s ‘kids’ giving him a covert message: the boat is afloat and everything’s running smoothly. Aww, how heart-warming,” another user said sarcastically.

One viewer commented: “Maybe because Nigel Farage is a fisherman, and "the boat’s afloat" means everything is going well...that’s my thoughts.”

While another quipped: “‘You will be pleased to hear the boat is afloat’ erm nigel notoriously hates the boats actually.”

The evening of letters was filled with tears, with Marvin Humes reading out Nick Pickard’s letter from his partner Sarah, which began: “Hi babe, we’ve not yet seen any hunger tantrums from you yet. So here’s to you being cured of your midnight feasts. I love you so much and cannot wait to see you.”

Danielle Harold read out Nella Rose’s emotional letter from godmother Deborah. It said: “Hey Nells, we want you to know just how immensely proud of you we all are. You’re a shining example for all of us. An inspiration in every sense of the word.

“Every night we get together and watch you take on the scary Trials and challenges. We all miss you so much and cannot wait to give you all big hugs when we see you.”

Fred Sirieix then read Frankie Dettori’s letter from his wife Catherine, which said: “Honey, I’ve missed you more than I could ever have imagined.

“You are doing brilliantly and the fact that you faced two of your biggest fears reminds us of how strong and determined you are.”

Sirieix’s letter, read by Pickard said: “Hi Papa, we miss seeing your face every day and hearing your loud laugh. But it gives us so much comfort to see you on the TV every evening.”

As campmates went around reading the letters - viewers shared on X/Twitter how they felt about it.

“These letters always get me,” a fan wrote.

“I was keeping it together until Marvin’s letter was read,” another viewer said.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.