Piers Morgan mocked for low book sales despite huge Twitter following

Piers Morgan has been mocked online after it was revealed that he only sold 5,650 copies of his book was sold, despite his large social media following.

The figure was revealed in a New York Times report which explored the disparity between celebrities with large social media followings and low book sales.

Morgan’s book Wake Up: Why the World Has Gone Nuts is quoted in the piece as being one of the “weaker” showings when sales are compared to social media followings. The book has sold just 5,650 copies according to BookScan, despite Morgan having a Twitter following of eight million and an Instagram following of almost two million.

Morgan himself later responded to the report and claimed that the publication’s figures were wrong.

He said: “This New York Times article says my book Wake Up has only sold 5,650 copies. Ironically, their fact-checkers need to Wake Up...it’s sold nearly 300,000 in all formats and has been a runaway [number one] best-seller.”

However, this tweet prompted even more ridicule for fans. One Twitter user jokingly asked: “You wrote a book?” while another added: “I bought one. Worst £9 I ever spent.” A third wrote: “Buying it yourself doesn’t count.”

Since the publication of his book in October 2020, Morgan was sacked from his role as a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain after his tirade against Meghan Markle that saw him storm off set live on air.

Six months later, he signed a major deal with Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp that will reportedly include a new “global TV show,” multiple newspaper columns and another book.