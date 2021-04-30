As a bit of a sci-fi fan, I’ve got quite a high “WTF?” threshold – that being the nature of the genre. When you find yourself chucked into some strange world in the distant future, it’s naturally exhilarating and bewildering. Patience is needed when encountering new life forms, caution as you try to understand their strange ways, because the effort should be worth it.

Try as I might, though, I can’t yet say that’s true of Sky’s new Intergalactic, set in a united Earth renamed “Commonworld” in the year 2143 (so, presumably, Brexit got reversed after all). At one level, the series’ introduction is commendably straightforward. Cop of the future Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn) is patrolling round London in her sporty little spacecraft when she gets called to apprehend a notorious thief named Verona (Imogen Daniels). This she does, but she’s then fitted up for the crime by her boss, using hi-tech versions of what we now know as deepfake video. We don’t know why “Wendell” (Neil Maskell) does this, but he bears a disconcerting resemblance to Tosh out of The Bill. Ash is sentenced to exile in an off-Earth penal colony, and finds herself on a prison ship with a gang of female reprobates – including her would-be nemesis Verona. There’s a break out, they force Ash to fly the prison spaceship, and the adventures begin.

Meanwhile, Ash’s VIP mum Rebecca (Parminder Nagra), a kind of futuristic Hillary Clinton in a Persil-white pantsuit, establishes her daughter’s innocence and orders the authorities to rescue her, but the attempt is botched. Ash – who we do feel for – is trapped and helpless, surrounded by feuding maniacs on a journey into evil, like an honest civil servant working for Boris Johnson.

Sky’s Intergalactic (Des Willie / Sky UK Ltd)

Intergalactic is really best thought of as Prisoner Cell Block H launched into hyperspace, but, thus far, without the kind of rich character development we saw in the classic 1980s Aussie drama. For one thing, there’s a severe shortage of the kind of wacky creatures you’d expect to see banged up in a 22nd century gaol – cyclopses, Vulcans with pointy ears, big hairy fellas that look like Bungle off Rainbow, or alien warriors with teeth. But no, all we get is a girl with a forked tongue and another with prehensile dreadlocks. All very welcome, let me assure you, but I really did expect more. I also wondered why so much of the action takes place running around in corridors, just like it did in the Tom Baker-era Doctor Who shows.

That said, the digital re-imagining of London is breathtakingly impressive, with London Bridge and St Paul’s just about recognisable as dilapidated relics, dwarfed among the vast bland concrete and glass blocks, thus suggesting that architects and planners will learn. Everyone looks like they’ve just stepped out of a trendy bar in Peckham where the beer tastes of lemon and they won’t accept cash, which is as you’d expect.

At least by 2143, we seem to have solved our diversity problem, as the cast overwhelmingly comprises women and people of colour, but I’d have appreciated a bit more diversity at the fantastical creatures level, too, and ironically enough, a bit more evidence of old-fashioned human emotions and motivations. Still, at least they’re not all wearing masks, keeping two metres apart and still in lockdown. Something for mankind to look forward to.

Intergalactic begins Friday 30 April at 9pm on Sky.