Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Top Gear season 33 review: This classic could do with a service and perhaps a model refresh

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are back for more puerile larks

Sean O'Grady
Sunday 30 October 2022 21:03
Comments
Top Gear season 33 trailer

I suppose if Top Gear were a car it would be powered by a frenetic three-cylinder engine. It would be supercharged and turbocharged, still with plenty of go, though misfiring at times. It would have a slightly weary superstructure, suffering from a little metal fatigue and the odd spot of corrosion. Nothing serious, you understand, but in need of attention.

So the first of the latest series (its 33rd) is very much the typical formula, with all its strengths and weaknesses. The lucky trio of presenters – Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness – get to explore the car culture of Thailand, which is just as fascinating as you’d expect. Funnily enough, I reviewed the new Isuzu D-Max pick-up myself recently – a tidy enough drive for a diesel commercial vehicle – but never dreamt it could be raced and rallied with quite the aplomb it clearly is in the beautiful jungles of Indochina.

They sell more pick-ups per head in Thailand than anywhere else in the world, and make large numbers of these simple beasts of burden, so it’s a bit of a national symbol, and the Top Gear lads have their usual quota of fun in them. Obviously, they try to break their respective Isuzu, Toyota and bespoke BMW pick-ups by overloading them and driving them up a mountain, but that sort of puerile lark is what you expect on Top Gear.

It puts me in mind of one of the infamous Top Gear specials from a few years ago, featuring the previous generation of presenters, when Jeremy Clarkson and his sidekicks went to Burma and just took the mickey out of the place, lobbing in at least one racist joke. By contrast, Flintoff et al are much more respectful, indeed awed, by the people they meet, and there isn’t much condescension.

They are rightly impressed by the “Formula Hmong” wooden go-kart hill racers of the country’s deep interior, whose vehicles are powered by gravity and adrenaline. Harris, the only proper driver of the three, comes off and hurts his hand, a timely reminder to us all that mucking about with cars (even the sort without engines) is a dangerous game.

Recommended

Harris is also put in charge of a 2,000 horsepower electric supercar, the Croatian Rimac Nevera. It outruns a Lamborghini Aventador, and thus proves the actual superiority of the new technologies – also something the “old” Top Gear could never quite bring itself to admit. It’s refreshing.

Poor old Flintoff caught Covid during filming, so McGuinness and Harris got on with the rest of it, but it isn’t for that reason that the show feels a little like it’s firing on only two of its three cylinders. There’s not enough variety in the elements to change the pace – to go up and down the gears, so to speak. No “cool wall”, no star in a reasonably priced car, no celebs to be gently mocked. The banter, the wit, the camaraderie between the three presenters can and should make the show stick together much better. The spark isn’t igniting the mix, and the joshing just doesn’t get going.

Even when Harris and McGuinness are togged out like gimps for the go-kart racing, the obvious opportunities for childish humour go begging. There’s not much wrong with Top Gear, and still a lot that’s right – such as the sharp editing and routinely gorgeous cinematography – but it could do with a service and perhaps a model refresh.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in