Fans throughout the UK have been reacting to the news that RuPaul’s Drag Race is returning much sooner than they had anticipated.

Yesterday (July 19), details were released of the show’s forthcoming third season, which will once again air on BBC Three.

“This autumn, release the queens,” a post from the UK RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account read, confirming that the show will arrive in just a few months time.

It continued: “It’s official, @BBCThree’s #DragRaceUK is ru-turning this year!”

A teaser video hinting at the show’s new arrivals was shared along with a further tweet promising that more season three “ru-revels” would follow “very, very soon”.

Fans across the UK have reacted enthusiastically to the news.

“Bring on another season of the Queens,” one user wrote, while another added: “can’t wait any longer.”

Reviewing season two of the hit series, The Independent’s Louis Staples said: “As we watch the queens attempting to nail RuPaul’s first brief – a look inspired by a UK gay icon, followed by another get-up inspired by their “hometown queen” – we’re reminded of the UK’s rich queer history and the decades of struggle, defiance and creativity that brought us to the point where a drag competition is a jewel in the BBC’s crown.”