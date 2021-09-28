SNL: How much do the cast get paid?

SNL is returning for its 47th season on 2 October with Owen Wilson hosting and Kacey Musgraves performing as musical guest.

Earlier this week (27 September), the cast for the new season was announced in full.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson are returning as featured players, joined by three newcomers: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

When it comes to the cast, how much each member is paid has been a closely guarded secret although a report in Tuko gave some clues as to the show’s highest earners.

Cast members on the show are reportedly paid on an episode-by-episode basis on a scale of experience: those with the most experience earn more.

Tuko reports that Kenan Thompson is one of the highest paid cast-members, being the longest-serving cast member in the history of show. He begun his work there in 2003 and is said to earn around $25,000 per episode.

It’s the same amount as Colin Jost – who has been on the show since 2014 – Kate McKinnon who joined in 2013, and Cecily Strong, who made her debut in 2015.

Michael Che joined SNL in 2013 first as a guest writer and later as a staff writer before making his full debut on the show in 2014. He is another of the next highest paid cast members and is rumoured to take home $15,000 each episode.

The ‘SNL’ team accept their Emmy (CBS)

It’s the same amount too as Pete Davidson – one of the show’s main cast members – as well as Mikey Day, who joined the show first as a writer before becoming a full cast member in 2016.

Heidi Gardner joined the SNL cast in 2017 and is reported to earn around $8000 per episode while Alex Everett Moffat, a cast member since 2018 who portrayed Eric Trump on the show, is rumoured to be paid between $8000 and $15,000.

The new season of the show begins this week on 2 October.

Kim Kardashian West, Jason Sudeikis, and Rami Malek have been announced as some of this season’s other hosts, while Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile will all feature as musical guests.