Strictly’s Angela Scanlon opens up to fans following show exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon has opened up to fans on social media following her exit from the show on Sunday night (26 November).

Out of the six couples competing for a spot in next week’s quarter-final, Scanlon and her partner Carlos Gu found themselves in the bottom two with Layton Williams and Nikita Kusmin.

The two couples battled it out for a second time in the hopes of making it to the next stage and after much deliberation, three out of four judges decided to save Williams and bid farewell to Scanlon.

Speaking to host Tess Daly, an emotional Scanlon described the experience as “honestly incredible”, adding that she was “gutted that it’s finished now” and to be leaving Gu behind.

After her departure from Strictly, the 39-year-old broadcaster shared a heartfelt message in an Instagram post on Monday (27 November) - looking back on her journey.

Williams and Scanlon found themselves in the bottom two (BBC/Guy Levy)

The message was posted with a video of her and Gu sharing one final dance on the floor to Take That’s Rule The World.

The caption said: “Over and out. What a wild ride it’s been, feels like it’s been cut a little short but maybe there’s a bigger plan When I signed up to do Strictly I hoped I’d leave the show with an arse like Kim Kardashian & a few killer moves for family weddings.

“What I hadn’t anticipated (and maybe it’s still too early to really feel through the sobs) is how much growth there would really be (not just my glutes).”

Scanlon also admitted that it was “hard” to go out “in front of millions with no control,” but said that dancing came easy to her.

She added: “To pick up every week and go again was HARD. To receive feedback wasn’t always cute. To juggle and keep the show on the road while trying to nail a Paso Doble was HARD.”

The TV presenter then went on to praise her dance partner, adding: “But... to dance ever week was easv. To feel his belief and faith. To laugh. To pick each other up. To share food & ideas & vulnerability. To stand under the lights with this man’s arm around me, was easy.

“It feels somewhat premature & we had a lot more to give but to have met a soul that knows mine deeply, a heart that is as open, is an absolutely unexpected gift. I feel like the LUCKIEST @gkx_carlos you are my favourite x I have so much more to say, and so many more people to thank (!) but right now I’m crying in an Epsom salt bath while eating a cinnamon swirl so you’ll have to wait for Part 2!”

And of course, fans and friends had a lot to say about the star’s departure in the comments.

Singer and broadcaster Fluer East said she loved “every single week with you in it! What a partnership!! Gonna miss your energy!”

Strictly professional dancer Kai Widdrington also commented saying: “You’re a true star...you brightened everyone’s Saturday night up every time you stepped on that dance floor.”

“You should be so proud Angela! You never failed to light up that ballroom floor. You are such a talent. Will miss you! Sending you so much love,” Annabel Croft added.

Scanlon said she was ‘gutted’ that her ‘Strictly’ journey had come to an end (BBC/Guy Levy)

Gu also praised Scanlon on Sunday night for “her commitment and her strength every day, day by day. I’m a professional dancer and she works so hard, harder than me! Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday. She cracks me up laughing!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 2 December at 7.25pm on BBC One.