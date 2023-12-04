Strictly Come Dancing reveals dance routines and songs for semi finals

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing producers have revealed the dance routines and songs for the much-anticipated semi finals.

In a heated Musical quarter-final, four couples battled it out on the dance floor for the Glitterball trophy.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin wowed the judges as Craig Revel Horwood delivered a high score of 10, resulting in the first perfect mark of the 2023 series.

Williams found himself in the dreaded dance off in last week’s episode, but this week, he bounced back and showed the judges his talents.

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe hit a mark of 33 and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell scored 34 – which leaves them in danger of the dance-off next Sunday (10 December) night, as the judges’ scores are combined with the public vote.

Now, in preparation for the much-anticipated semi-finals – here are the songs and dance routines the remaining couples will be tackling in hopes of making it to the finals.

Leach and Coppola are getting Disney-fied during the quarter-final (BBC/Guy Levy)

Eastenders star Brazier and his professional dance partner Buswell will perform the Paso Doble and the Quickstep.

Former Tennis player Croft and Radebe will step into the salsa to You’ll Be Mine by Gloria Estefan, and perform a Viennese Waltz as well.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will Cha-Cha to Mambo Italiano by Rosemary Clooney and a Couples’ Choice dance.

Judges favourite for week 11, Williams and Kuzmin will dance a Rumba and the Charleston.

Following Nigel Harman’s exit, Strictly confirmed that the public vote would be scrapped on Sunday’s episode (2 Decemebr), and no-one would be eliminated.

Strictly’s Nigel Harman and Katya Jones embrace as he tells her ‘you’re part of me’ after shock exit. (Strictly Come Dancing/BBC)

Harman,50, pulled out of the competition due to an injury sustained in rehearsals.

In his first interview given following his shock exit from the show, just two weeks before the final, Harman revealed he has hurt his rib.

He told host Claudia Winkleman: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and, as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed, I was in A&E.

The actor added: “I’ve done something to my rib and it’s quite painful.”

Harman said he “loved” his experience on the show and added: “This really hasn’t sunk in. When I watched everyone come down the stairs, I was a bit like, ‘Oh, this is real, I’m not a part of this anymore’."

Katya Jones, Harman’s dance partner also opened up about having to exit the show. She said: “It’s quite hard to talk about it, I’m not going to lie. I’ve absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on a dancefloor. I hope you got something out of this that you’re going to cherish forever.”

Harman told Jones: "The only reason I’m standing here is ‘cause of all the work you’ve put into me. You turn up everyday with hundreds of great ideas, you challenge me, you push me, you support me, you make me laugh. But, most of all, you’re just part of me now.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC one on Saturday (9 December).